Roblox Pulls Down China App
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022 6:51am   Comments
Roblox Pulls Down China App
  • Video gaming platform Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) pulled its Chinese app from the mainland app store, Reuters reports.
  • Roblox cited it as part of "a number of important transitory actions" as it builds its next version.
  • In July, Roblox launched the LuoBuLesi app with Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) affiliate. Roblox shut down on the app on December 8. 
  • The app now shows users a message thanking them for using the test version when they log on.
  • Roblox's platform is known for its virtual world technology, now popularly known as the "metaverse." 
  • The LuoBuLeSi platform is separate from Roblox's global version and allows users to create and play games and join virtual 'events.'
  • Price Action: RBLX shares traded higher by 0.93% at $90.03 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

