Roblox Pulls Down China App
- Video gaming platform Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) pulled its Chinese app from the mainland app store, Reuters reports.
- Roblox cited it as part of "a number of important transitory actions" as it builds its next version.
- In July, Roblox launched the LuoBuLesi app with Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) affiliate. Roblox shut down on the app on December 8.
- The app now shows users a message thanking them for using the test version when they log on.
- Roblox's platform is known for its virtual world technology, now popularly known as the "metaverse."
- The LuoBuLeSi platform is separate from Roblox's global version and allows users to create and play games and join virtual 'events.'
- Price Action: RBLX shares traded higher by 0.93% at $90.03 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
