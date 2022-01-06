 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why BofA Remains Bullish On Nvidia, AMD
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 2:42pm   Comments
Share:
Here's Why BofA Remains Bullish On Nvidia, AMD
  • NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) appear poised to keep growing firmly in gaming, as just 23% of Nvidia gamers have a GPU that is on par with the latest consoles, BofA said.
  • BofA analyst Vivek Arya reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia with a $375 price target (35.8% upside). 
  • The analyst "heard confidence around momentum" heading into 2022 across gaming, data center, and "nascent omniverse/autos opportunities." 
  • Capacity remains a bottleneck, with demand outpacing supply throughout 2021, especially in gaming. However, management noted they are working hard on securing supply, and they expect constraints to ease in the second half of 2022. 
  • The analyst calls Nvidia a "top compute pick" and continues to believe the company is best positioned to "address several of the most important, multi-decade secular growth opportunities."
  • "In our view, consumer willingness to buy graphics cards at inflated prices is a signal that NVDA still has plenty of room to grow ASPs even from higher Ampere levels," analyst Vivek Arya noted. He added that Ampere's average selling price of $482 is about 15-75% above prior Turing generations and "well above" the average of other Nvidia products between $200 and $300.
  • Comparatively, AMD "Big Navi" products sell between $299 and $399, well above previous AMD products that retailed for $150 to $200.
  • "We reiterate Buy ratings on NVDA and AMD on strong and nascent gaming cycles, with new products and further ASP tailwinds," Arya wrote in the note.
  • Price Action: NVDA shares traded higher by 2.3% at $282.32 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Nov 2021Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Nov 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA + AMD)

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Energy Stocks Have Kicked Off the New Year
CNBC's Final Trades: Nvidia, Cigna, Intel And This REIT
Read Why Truist Slashed NVIDIA Price Target By 10%
Nvidia DRIVE Orin Chip To Power Baidu's JiDU Robot EV, Same As Nio
What Investors Should Know About Amazon, Sony And John Deere's Latest Push Into The Electric Vehicle Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MQKeefe, Bruyette & WoodsInitiates Coverage On17.0
NNRF LaffertyInitiates Coverage On16.0
SGMLB of A SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On
WABWolfe ResearchDowngrades92.0
SRMorgan StanleyMaintains69.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com