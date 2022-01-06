Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) - P/E: 0.75 Adams Resources & Energy (AMEX:AE) - P/E: 8.25 VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) - P/E: 4.55 SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) - P/E: 5.23 Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) - P/E: 3.51

Most recently, Summit Midstream Partners reported earnings per share at -0.17, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.15. Its most recent dividend yield is at 14.71%, which has decreased by 9.2% from 23.91% in the previous quarter.

Adams Resources & Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.44 in Q2 to 0.41 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.92%, which has decreased by 0.64% from last quarter's yield of 3.56%.

This quarter, VAALCO Energy experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.14 in Q2 and is now 0.17. Most recently, SandRidge Energy reported earnings per share at 0.8, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.45. Vermilion Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 2.27 in Q2 to -0.72 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 28.87%, which has increased by 14.13% from 14.74% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.