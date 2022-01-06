 Skip to main content

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Renews Partnership With OtherLevels
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 7:30am   Comments
Golden Nugget Online Gaming Renews Partnership With OtherLevels

Digital marketing and sports fan engagement platform OtherLevels Holdings Limited has extended its partnership with Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: GNOG) in the U.S. for two additional years. The financial terms were not disclosed.

  • The contract extension will allow the parties to expand into West Virginia in addition to its current partnership in Michigan and New Jersey.
  • OtherLevels has provided omnichannel marketing and real-time messaging services to Golden Nugget since 2015.
  • "Over the next two years, we will leverage our cross-channel messaging and optimized content delivery capabilities to ensure that personalized, relevant content is reaching the right players on the right channel at precisely the right time," said Brendan O'Kane, CEO of OtherLevels.
  • The extended partnership will help Golden Nugget spend more time on campaign and content strategy and reduce time to maximize audience reach and segmentation. 
  • Price Action: GNOG shares closed lower by 7.76% at $8.91 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

