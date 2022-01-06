50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) shares surged 63.7% to settle at $2.21 on Wednesday after the company announced that in preclinical studies its lead clinical compound, LB-100, a protein phosphatase inhibitor, was found to increase the responsiveness of diverse cancers to immunotherapy.
- Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) shares jumped 47.4% to close at $15.21 on Wednesday after the company announced it acquired exclusive rights to novel mRNA biomarkers.
- BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) shares jumped 43.9% to close at $4.36 after the company announced a Bitcoin dividend of $0.05 per share in Bitcoin.
- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) rose 38.3% to settle at $13.15.
- Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) gained 33.2% to settle at $4.13 after the company announced a multi-million dollar contract with a professional sports team.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) rose 31.4% to close at $1.05.
- Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) climbed 29.1% to close at $9.05.
- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) rose 23.8% to settle at $2.03 after the company, and Vera Whole Health, jointly announced an agreement under which the companies will combine.
- Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) gained 22.5% to settle at $18.97 after the company announced topline results from the EDG-5506 Phase 1b clinical trial in adults with Becker muscular dystrophy.
- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) gained 15.8% to close at $5.65.
- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) gained 12.7% to settle at $23.00.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) climbed 12.5% to close at $20.12.
- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST) shares jumped 10.5% to settle at $2.73.
- Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE: STXS) gained 8.7% to close at $6.63. Craig-Hallum and Loop Capital initiated coverage on the stock with Buy ratings.
- Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV) rose 6.5% to close at $3.62 as the company received $19 million order for over 150 VMC Optimal E1 Electric Chassis.
- Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ: WEJO) gained around 5% to settle at $6.61 after the company announced a new connected vehicle platform with Microsoft, called Wejo Neural Edge.
Losers
- AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) shares dipped 83.2% to close at $2.30 on Wednesday after the company reported pricing of $15.0 million underwritten public offering and Nasdaq listing.
- Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) shares fell 34.1% to close at $7.26 after the company announced interim data from its ongoing, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial of ANX005 in patients with Huntington's disease who completed the 24-week treatment period.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) fell 23.5% to settle at $4.45. Barclays recently downgraded Applied Therapeutics from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $44 to $7.
- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE) dropped 22.6% to settle at $15.63.
- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) dipped 22.3% to close at $6.99. Nutriband recently announced the Korean Intellectual Property Office has fully issued its patent titled "Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal System" which is related to the company's lead technology AVERSA.
- Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGO) fell 21.3% to settle at $19.68. Imago BioSciences, last month, presented data from the ongoing Phase 2 study of bomedemstat in essential thrombocythemia at ASH 2021.
- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) fell 20.7% to close at $3.26 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform and lowered its price target from $7.5 to $3.5.
- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) dropped 20.6% to settle at $14.52.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) fell 20.6% to close at $4.12.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares dipped 19.4% to close at $1.12. The company was recently granted a notice of allowance for a US patent titled 'Wheat Having Resistance to Glyphosate Due to Alterations in 5-Enol-Pyruvylshikimate-3 Phosphate Synthase.'
- Ambarella, Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) dipped 19.3% to close at $165.40. Ambarella unveiled artificial intelligence image signal processor at CES.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) fell 18.6% to settle at $2.27. Genprex recently expanded gene therapy oncology pipeline to include small cell lung cancer.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) dropped 18.4% to close at $1.42. ReTo Eco-Solutions recently announced it entered into an Equity Acquisition Agreement with Hainan REIT Mingde Investment Holding Co.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) dipped 18.2% to close at $1.77. Infinity Pharmaceuticals outlined Eganelisib clinical development strategy.
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) dropped 17.8% to close at $6.19.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) fell 17.6% to settle at $0.5274.
- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) tumbled 17.5% to close at $22.32. Vera Therapeutics, last month, reported purchase of monoclonal antibody from Pfizer.
- Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) dropped 17.3% to settle at $8.09.
- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) fell 16.7% to close at $13.11.
- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) fell 16.6% to close at $2.51.
- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) dipped 16.6% to settle at $9.07.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) fell 16.2% to close at $1.81. Flora recently announced it expanded its product distribution through Walmart.com and Coppel in Mexico.
- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMEA) fell 15.8% to close at $7.47.
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) dropped 15.5% to settle at $0.3973.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) fell 15.4% to close at $61.52. SMART Global Holdings reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Tuesday. The company said it sees Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.30 to $1.60 per share on sales of $415 million to $455 million.
- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) dipped 15.4% to close at $11.72.
- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRDA) dropped 15.4% to settle at $13.53.
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) fell 12.8% to close at $93.30.
- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) dipped 12.3% to close at $5.00. Connect Biopharma reported detailed dataset from global Phase 2b trial of CBP-201 in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) fell 11.6% to close at $2.96.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) shares fell 10.8% to settle at $1.16. Hoth Therapeutics shares jumped over 85% on Tuesday after the company announced proof-of-concept data generated using an Alzheimer's disease mouse model, supporting the therapeutic potential of HT-ALZ.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) fell 9.8% to close at $2.30 after jumping 114% on Tuesday.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) fell 6.5% to close at $1.44 after jumping more than 16% on Tuesday.
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) fell 6.4% to close at $206.65 as the company reported pricing of upsized public offering of 7,000,000 shares of common stock.
