Nike Sues Lululemon Over At-Home Mirror Gym

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 5:13am   Comments
Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has filed a lawsuit against Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU), accusing the apparel company of patent infringement over its at-home Mirror fitness device and accompanying mobile apps.

What Happened: Nike said in its lawsuit that it owns a robust portfolio of patents directed to its digital sport innovations for use in or with fitness equipment and apps, citing the Nike+ iPod system, the Nike+ SportWatch, and the Nike+ Running App, among others.

The company accused Lululemon of infringing several of these patents by making and selling the Mirror Home Gym, a wall-mounted mirror device that allows customers to participate in live and on-demand fitness classes.

Nike noted that, prior to filing the lawsuit, it had notified Lululemon of its infringement, but those claims were rejected by the apparel maker.

Why It Matters: Lululemon acquired in-home fitness company Mirror in 2020, when the demand for at-home fitness products surged amid the COVID=19 pandemic.  

Lululemon is also involved in a legal tussle with Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON).

The company filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Peloton in November last year, just days after the fitness company filed a pre-emptive lawsuit against Lululemon, as per a report by Bloomberg.

Price Action: Nike’s shares closed 2.5% lower in Wednesday’s trading at $162.25, while Lululemon Athletica’s shares closed 4.8% lower at $362.48.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Apparel copyright infringement PatentsNews Legal Best of Benzinga

