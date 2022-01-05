 Skip to main content

REE Automotive Commences Trials Of Electric P7 Modular Platform
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 1:16pm   Comments
  • REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ: REE) said it is commencing trials of its new P7 platform designed for commercial delivery vehicles and walk-in vans.
  • Fully flat from end-to-end, P7 offers more interior space and volumetric efficiency for vehicles in classes 3-5. The P7 platform is targeted to a U.S.-based delivery van program.
  • The P7 platform supports up to 8,800 lbs. maximum payload and packs up to 35% more packages than comparable commercial vehicles.
  • Electric and autonomous vehicles built on top of REE's P7 platforms will be able to achieve driving ranges of up to 370 miles with maximum speeds of 80 mph.
  • Price Action: REE shares are trading higher by 4.23% at $7.02 on the last check Wednesday.

