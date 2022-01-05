Why AT&T Shares Are Surging Today?
AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) CEO John Stankey remains optimistic about the regulatory review process for the mega-merger between its entertainment arm WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), the Hollywood Reported reports.
- Stankey disclosed ending 2021 with 73.8 million subscribers for its HBO Max streaming service and HBO, exceeding its target range. Stankey added, “’22 is going to be even a better year for that.”
- Stanley conjectured the deal to close earlier than the mid-year 2022 target as he was very comfortable with the U.S. DOJ review process post the EU approval.
- Once Discovery closes the deal and CEO David Zaslav can “start to bring in the strength of what Discovery does so well into that portfolio, it is going to be unstoppable,” he argued, calling the merger a “tremendously valuable transaction.”
- Price Action: T shares traded higher by 4.21% at $26.72 on the last check Wednesday.
