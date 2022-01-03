 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read Why Discovery, AT&T Shares Trading Higher Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2022 1:08pm   Comments
Share:
Read Why Discovery, AT&T Shares Trading Higher Today
  • AT&T Inc (NYSE: Twon a “favorable” ruling from the Internal Revenue Service for the planned merger of its entertainment company WarnerMedia with television conglomerate Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA).
  • AT&T and Discovery each reported the ruling in a regulatory filing dated December 29. 
  • Related Content: AT&T And Discovery Confirm $43B Media Merger: What You Need To Know
  • After announcing the deal in May, the companies began a Reverse Morris Trust, enabling AT&T and its partner to complete the process without incurring capital gains taxes.
  • AT&T looks to separate WarnerMedia from its other holdings for the merger with New York-based Discovery.
  • As per the merger terms, AT&T stockholders will control 71% of the new company, and Discovery’s stockholders will own the other 29%.
  • Price Action: DISCA shares traded higher by 7.67% at $25.35, and T shares traded higher by 3.13% at $25.37 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DISCA + T)

Traders Look to January to Set the Tone for 2022
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Rules The Box Office Again With $52.7M In US Ticket Sales
These 8 Dow Jones Stocks Are Negative For 2021
8 Video Game Stocks To Watch In 2022: Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo And More
Analysis: The Hits And Misses Of The 2021 Movie Year
AT&T Whale Trades For December 29
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment M&A News Regulations Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com