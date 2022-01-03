Read Why Discovery, AT&T Shares Trading Higher Today
- AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) won a “favorable” ruling from the Internal Revenue Service for the planned merger of its entertainment company WarnerMedia with television conglomerate Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA).
- AT&T and Discovery each reported the ruling in a regulatory filing dated December 29.
- After announcing the deal in May, the companies began a Reverse Morris Trust, enabling AT&T and its partner to complete the process without incurring capital gains taxes.
- AT&T looks to separate WarnerMedia from its other holdings for the merger with New York-based Discovery.
- As per the merger terms, AT&T stockholders will control 71% of the new company, and Discovery’s stockholders will own the other 29%.
- Price Action: DISCA shares traded higher by 7.67% at $25.35, and T shares traded higher by 3.13% at $25.37 on the last check Monday.
