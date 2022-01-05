EVgo Appoints Ex-Google Fiber Executive Dennis Kish As COO
- EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) has appointed Dennis Kish as Chief Operating Officer, effective January 2022.
- Kish has over thirty years of experience in the high technology and infrastructure sectors. He will oversee EVgo's charger installation activities related to contractual commitments and public and fleet network expansion.
- He will also lead EVgo's asset management, field operations, and customer care functions.
- Before joining EVgo, Kish served in numerous roles, including President of Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Fiber.
- Price Action: EVGO shares closed lower by 4.43% at $10.15 on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management