EVgo Appoints Ex-Google Fiber Executive Dennis Kish As COO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 9:14am   Comments
  • EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGOhas appointed Dennis Kish as Chief Operating Officer, effective January 2022.
  • Kish has over thirty years of experience in the high technology and infrastructure sectors. He will oversee EVgo's charger installation activities related to contractual commitments and public and fleet network expansion.
  • He will also lead EVgo's asset management, field operations, and customer care functions.
  • Before joining EVgo, Kish served in numerous roles, including President of Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Fiber.
  • Price Action: EVGO shares closed lower by 4.43% at $10.15 on Tuesday.

