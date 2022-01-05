 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Considers AppLovin's MoPub Acquisition A "Game Changer" - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 6:51am   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Considers AppLovin's MoPub Acquisition A "Game Changer" - Read Why
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Matt Cost termed AppLovin Corp's (NASDAQ: APP$1.05 billion acquisition of MoPub from Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) a "game-changer."
  • The deal brought AppLovin technological advances to solidify its leading supply-side solution, adding that he believes the company's SSP will be among the largest in the industry once this integration is complete, which the company expects to be by March 31.
  • Cost believes that the acquisition of MoPub will drive increased visibility into crucial ad auction data and create an opportunity for AppLovin to monetize $15 billion - $20 billion of ad spend in 2023.
  • Cost maintained an Overweight rating and $120 price target on AppLovin, implying a 27.1% upside.
  • Price Action: APP shares closed lower by 6.11% at $88.61 on Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for APP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Dec 2021DA DavidsonInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Dec 2021CitigroupReinstatesBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for APP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APP + TWTR)

Jack Dorsey Effect? Cathie Wood Makes Massive Sales In Twitter In First 2 Days Of 2022
Chart Wars: Snap, Twitter Stocks Near Entry Signals To Go Long For 2022 — Here's What To Watch For
What's Next For Gettr — The New Social Media Platform — After Welcoming Joe Rogan?
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Twitter Stock In The Last 5 Years
Elon Musk Stays Silent As Criticism Mounts Over Tesla's Xinjiang Dealership
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NTRSSeaport GlobalUpgrades151.0
EQSVB LeerinkMaintains14.0
MYOVSVB LeerinkMaintains21.0
WLLWells FargoDowngrades78.0
MGYWells FargoDowngrades23.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com