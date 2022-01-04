 Skip to main content

34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 12:01pm   Comments
34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) jumped 31.7% to $0.5185 after it announced that the FDA approved a low dose version of Bijuva, an oral hormone therapy to treat women with vasomotor symptoms due to menopause.
  • NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) jumped 21.6% to $4.7050 after the company issued an operational update and guidance for the fourth quarter. The company said it expects Q4 revenue of $500-$510 million, reflecting a surge of more than 25% from Q3 2021.
  • Winc, Inc. (NYSE: WBEV) rose 19% to $6.91.
  • Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) jumped 13.9% to $6.71 after the company announced a $25 million buyback.
  • Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) shares gained 13.8% to $6.57 on continued momentum after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation for IMX-110 for the treatment of rhabdomyosarcoma, a life-threatening form of pediatric cancer in children.
  • New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) jumped 13.8% to $12.30.
  • Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) rose 13.5% to $0.5364. The company reported in Form 4 filing that Director Robert Koski bought 1 million shares at an average price of $0.47 per share.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) gained 11.7% to $3.24.
  • Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) rose 11.4% to $2.73.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) rose 11.3% to $1.4695 after gaining around 10% on Monday.
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) gained 10.5% to $24.06 after the company announced it plans to nearly double production of the F-150 Lightning all-electric truck.
  • REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) jumped 9.7% to $6.12.
  • Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) gained 8.4% to $10.47. Agrify announced Tuesday that it has inked a definitive agreement for its largest Agrify Total Turn-Key Solution partnership to date with Gold Leaf Florida LLC.
  • iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) shares gained 8.4% to $8.74 after Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $20 price target.
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) rose 8% to $29.50.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares surged 7.7% to $10.03. Hearing Zack's named the stock as under $10 service buy.

Losers

  • Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) shares dropped 41.3% to $2.65.
  • AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) shares fell 35.2% to $2.62 after the company reported it is shifting its portfolio priorities to focus on other clinical-stage programs and extending its cash runway into the first quarter of 2024. It is deprioritizing its Fabry disease program.
  • Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) fell 35% to $7.92 as the company shared data from the first cohort (10 µg dose) of the Phase 1 booster trial of self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) fell 24.7% to $2.63. Genprex expanded gene therapy oncology pipeline to include small cell lung cancer.
  • Heliogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLGN) dropped 22.6% to $10.50 after declining around 13% on Monday.
  • iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) dipped 21.6% to $5.86 after the company issued Q4 and FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) fell 21.4% to $40.06. Valneva, last month, said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was efficient as a booster for people who had received the same shot as an initial vaccination.
  • Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) shares fell 20.2% to $2.5550 after jumping around 45% on Monday.
  • Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) fell 18.4% to $7.18 after dipping around 60% on Monday.
  • Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) shares declined 14.3% to $6.54. BTIG, on Monday, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $12 price target.
  • Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) dropped 13.5% to $11.39. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower in reaction to new Chinese cybersecurity rules from February 15.
  • Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) shares fell 13.2% to $55.00.
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares fell 12.5% to $45.50 after the company reported a $400 million common stock offering.
  • Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares dropped 12.1% to $11.22.
  • Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) shares declined 11.1% to $11.06.
  • Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) fell 9% to $2.5201. Armstrong Flooring shares climbed around 40% on Monday after the company said it is exploring a sale of the business.
  • Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) shares fell 8.3% to $21.92. Alamar Biosciences and Abcam reported a strategic partnership to further understanding of the human proteome.
  • Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares fell 6.3% to $1.0213 after climbing around 14% on Monday.

