Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) - P/E: 9.2 BM Technologies (AMEX:BMTX) - P/E: 3.45 VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) - P/E: 8.42 Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) - P/E: 8.23 LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) - P/E: 6.17

Bel Fuse's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.48, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.64. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.52%, which has decreased by 0.09% from last quarter's yield of 1.61%.

BM Technologies saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.1 in Q2 to 0.23 now. Most recently, VOXX International reported earnings per share at 0.01, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.16. Gilat Satellite Networks looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.01, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 10.13%, which has increased by 4.06% from last quarter's yield of 6.07%.

LG Display Co saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.53 in Q2 to 0.56 now.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.