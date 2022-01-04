 Skip to main content

Workhorse Appoints Robert Ginnan As Finance Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 9:16am   Comments
Workhorse Appoints Robert Ginnan As Finance Chief
  • Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHShas appointed Robert Ginnan as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 4, 2022.
  • Ginnan succeeds Greg Ackerson, who served as the company's Interim CFO since September 2021. Ackerson will reassume his role as Workhorse's Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer.
  • Related ContentWorkhorse Shakes-Up Management; CFO, COO Depart
  • Ginnan most recently served as the CFO for a privately held Family Recreation Vehicle Group.
  • Price Action: WKHS shares are trading higher by 0.67% at $4.53 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Management

