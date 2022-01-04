Workhorse Appoints Robert Ginnan As Finance Chief
- Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) has appointed Robert Ginnan as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 4, 2022.
- Ginnan succeeds Greg Ackerson, who served as the company's Interim CFO since September 2021. Ackerson will reassume his role as Workhorse's Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer.
- Ginnan most recently served as the CFO for a privately held Family Recreation Vehicle Group.
- Price Action: WKHS shares are trading higher by 0.67% at $4.53 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
