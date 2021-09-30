Workhorse Shakes-Up Management; CFO, COO Depart
- Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) has appointed its Corporate Controller, Greg Ackerson, as interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately, as Steve Schrader has left the company. The company did not disclose any reason for Schrader's departure.
- Workhorse Group's COO Rob Willison also has left the company, effective immediately. The company is eliminating the role of COO.
- Workhorse appointed Josh Anderson as Chief Technology Officer and Jim Harrington as its Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Secretary.
- Workhorse Group also named Jim Peters as VP, Purchasing and Supply Chain, and Dave Bjerke as VP, Product Development.
- Price Action: WKHS shares are trading lower by 0.65% at $7.69 on the last check Thursday.
