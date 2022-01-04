 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why SunPower Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 7:08am   Comments
Share:
Why SunPower Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket Today?
  • Solar installer SunPower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR) is in advanced discussions regarding a potential sale of its commercial and industrial solutions (CIS) business, PV Tech reports
  • SunPower confirmed it would pursue a sale, seeking to finalize discussions as early as Q1 2022.
  • SunPower looks to heighten its focus on the residential sector.
  • The sale will help optimize SunPower’s capital deployment while also enabling CIS to take better advantage of community solar and front-of-meter storage opportunities.
  • SunPower CEO Peter Faricy said that with the right partner, CIS would have the opportunity to fight climate change on a larger scale. “The potential buyer shares CIS’ strategic and financial goals as a champion of affordable, reliable, and clean energy solutions with the expertise, balance sheet, and capital resources appropriate for large-scale solar and storage projects,” he said.
  • Analyst Rating: Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov upgraded SunPower from Market Perform to Outperform with a $26 price target, implying a 20.7% upside.
  • Price Action: SPWR shares traded higher by 4.08% at $22.43 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for SPWR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022Raymond JamesUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Dec 2021JP MorganDowngradesNeutralUnderweight
Dec 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SPWR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPWR)

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Enginuity Power Systems Hopes To Help Protect Future Generations
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Why SunPower Shares Are Falling
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 9, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Upgrades Price Target Asset Sales Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Media

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MTCHWolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage On163.0
BPEvercore ISI GroupUpgrades36.0
ZGWolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage On75.0
SYYDeutsche BankInitiates Coverage On82.0
RIOTCantor FitzgeraldInitiates Coverage On45.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com