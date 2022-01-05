5 Cars Over $1 Million: Does One Fit Your Style?

When shopping for an extraordinary car, it's good to keep in mind this quote from Ettore Bugatti: “Nothing is too beautiful, and nothing is too expensive.”

Bugatti, a car designer and manufacturer who died in 1947, knows a thing or two about both, as his company has produced some of the most classic vehicles — and most beautiful and expensive vehicles — on the road.

Bugatti would not be surprised about one of his company’s designs making this list, with choices pulled from U.S. News and World Report and Car and Driver. Benzinga has left off some of the one-offs or really small production numbers, such as the Bugatti’s La Voiture Noire, the modern interpretation of Ettore’s son Jean Bugatti’s personal Type 57SC Atlantic. It sold for $18.7 million.

1. Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 2021

Cost: Around $3,900,000

The Chiron is a top-of-the-line Bugatti and there were only 30 of the Super Sport editions produced in 2021, according to U.S. News and World Report.

There are various models of Chirons, but this one was based on the Super Sport 300, which was created to commemorate the Chiron that went 300 mph. With 1,577 horsepower, the car can go up to 273 mph. Deliveries start this year.

Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. is owned by Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY)

2. Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider

Cost: Estimated $3,800,000

Though James Bond has driven any number of car brands throughout his cinematic career, it's the Aston Martin that sticks in people’s memories.

This one will, too, as it reaches a top speed of 217 mph with its top in place, or if it's off, 205 mph. Only 150 will be made. Delivery expected in mid-2022.

3. Rimac Automobili Rimac Nevera

Cost: $2,400,000

Only 150 of these electric vehicles will be produced by this Croatian company. The stats: 1,914 horsepower, acceleration in 1.97 seconds from zero to 62 mph, and its highest speed is 256 mph.

Among its many features that stand out are the car’s butterfly wing doors in place of traditional doors.

4. McLaren Speedtail

Cost: $2,200,000

This model is McLaren’s first-ever hybrid Hyper-GT, and its fastest to date, outdoing McLaren’s F1. It can go up to 250 mph and recharges while driving. And you might notice, the car has no side mirrors; it uses cameras instead. This feature, along with the lack of side airbags, means this car is not street legal in the U.S., for now.

Related: Watch Benzinga Test Drive The 2021 McLaren 720S

5. Mercedes – AMG One

Cost: $2.7 million

As U.S. News and World Report wrote: “The ethos behind the AMG One is simple enough: put a Formula 1 powertrain into a road car.” It has a turbocharged combustion engine and four independent electric motors. Only 275 are being produced by Mercedes, owned by Daimler ADR (OTC: DMLRY)

Photo: Mercedes-AMG One, Courtesy of Mercedes. All other car photos courtesy of manufacturers.