Stocks Hitting New 52-Week Lows Today

On Monday morning, 60 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Points of Interest From Today's 52-Week Lows And Highs:

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) 's stock moved significantly downwards, trading down 29.61% to reach a new 52-week low.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) shares actually gained 0.0%, rebounding after it reached its 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.95. The stock was up 2.65% on the session.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares were up 6.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $74.67.

Natura &Co Holding (NYSE:NTCO) shares hit a yearly low of $8.71. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.

Olo (NYSE:OLO) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.09. The stock traded up 0.65%.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $14.83 and moving up 0.12%.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.60 on Monday morning, moving up 4.3%.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares were up 3.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.91.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.57 on Monday, moving up 4.19%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) shares were up 2.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.92.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.16 and moving up 3.54%.

Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Monday morning, moving down 6.77%.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) shares set a new yearly low of $12.57 this morning. The stock was up 2.7% on the session.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) shares moved up 1.24% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.02, drifting up 1.24%.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) shares moved up 1.56% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.51, drifting up 1.56%.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) stock hit $4.34 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.0%.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares set a new yearly low of $11.05 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares hit a yearly low of $11.09. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.43 on Monday morning, moving up 3.15%.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) shares moved up 1.67% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.75, drifting up 1.67%.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.33. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.61. The stock traded down 0.55%.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) shares were up 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.12.

Newcourt Acquisition (NASDAQ:NCAC) shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.87.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares set a new yearly low of $4.06 this morning. The stock was up 2.39% on the session.

VPC Impact Acquisition (NYSE:VPCC) shares moved down 5.76% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.50, drifting down 5.76%.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.52 on Monday. The stock was down 4.26% for the day.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.51 on Monday morning, moving up 2.65%.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) stock drifted up 0.13% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.56.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) shares set a new yearly low of $4.61 this morning. The stock was up 2.29% on the session.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.02. The stock traded up 0.96%.

VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.53 on Monday morning, moving down 0.38%.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.00. The stock traded down 29.61%.

Platinum Group Metals (AMEX:PLG) shares hit a yearly low of $1.55. The stock was up 5.38% on the session.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.60. Shares traded up 4.13%.

Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock hit $0.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.23%.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.89 and moving up 1.31%.

Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX:OPTT) shares hit a yearly low of $1.47. The stock was up 6.08% on the session.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Monday morning, moving up 0.72%.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) shares set a new yearly low of $4.19 this morning. The stock was down 4.43% on the session.

Nova Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:NOVV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.86. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) stock hit a yearly low of $2.28. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

Clarus Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CRXT) stock hit a yearly low of $2.32. The stock was down 3.29% for the day.

AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.30. The stock traded up 3.33%.

Xtant Medical Holdings (AMEX:XTNT) shares moved up 1.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.55, drifting up 1.09%.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares hit a yearly low of $0.31. The stock was up 0.67% on the session.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.40. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) shares set a new yearly low of $3.07 this morning. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares hit a yearly low of $1.02. The stock was up 8.65% on the session.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares were up 4.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.66.

IDW Media Holdings (AMEX:IDW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Monday morning, moving down 7.0%.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) stock hit $1.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 6.15%.

stock hit $1.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 6.15%.

