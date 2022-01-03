 Skip to main content

Kaixin Arranges $20M Investment Commitment From Multiple Institutions
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2022 8:49am   Comments
Kaixin Arranges $20M Investment Commitment From Multiple Institutions
  • Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXINhas secured a commitment of $20 million strategic investment from multiple investment institutions.
  • The company noted $2 million of the investment commitment had been funded, with the remaining to be funded by Q1 end. 
  • The company plans to use the investment in developing and designing new energy trucks for mass production and delivery in the second half of the year.
  • "The truck market is huge in China. It is currently in the critical stage of transition from fossil fuel vehicles to electric vehicles," said Mingjun Lin, Chairman, and CEO of Kaixin.
  • Kaixin Auto Holdings is a dealership network in the premium used car segment and new car sales in China. 
  • Price Action: KXIN shares are trading higher by 3.51% at $1.18 in premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Travel General

