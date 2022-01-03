 Skip to main content

Read Why JPMorgan Bumped Up Tesla Price Target By 18%
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2022 6:47am   Comments
JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman raised the price target on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to $295 from $250 and reiterated Underweight. The price target implies a downside of 72.1%.

  • After Tesla reported "much stronger than expected" Q4 deliveries, Brinkman raised estimates.
  • Related Content: Analyst Says Tesla's Q4 Is A 'Trophy Case' Quarter, Why He Thinks Momentum Building Into 2022
  • Tesla delivered 308,600 vehicles in Q4, far above the consensus of $265,701 and the 227,586 Brinkman had modeled during the Q3 results.
  • Brinkman now forecasts Q4 EPS of $2.22, up from the prior estimate of $1.54 and Bloomberg consensus of $1.98.
  • Brinkman also extrapolates the higher rate of Q4 deliveries into future quarters, leading to higher operating leverage than his previous model.
  • Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 7.49% at $1,135.94 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Dec 2021Argus ResearchMaintainsBuy
Dec 2021GuggenheimInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

