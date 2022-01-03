 Skip to main content

Tesla Is Top WallStreetBets Interest Heading Into New Week As Q4 Deliveries Surge, These Are Other Top Trends

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2022 3:17am   Comments
Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Monday.

What Happened: Tesla is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 172 mentions as at press time, followed by exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) with 109 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Videogame developer Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) and videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 29 and 28 mentions respectively.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: Tesla is seeing high interest on the forum after the company reported record fourth-quarter and annual deliveries that far exceeded analysts’ estimates despite supply chain disruptions.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to applaud the work done by the Tesla team worldwide. He later tweeted, “Let’s make the roaring 20’s happen!”

 Roblox’s shares closed higher in Friday’s regular trading session as the anticipation of the metaverse grows bigger.

It was reported on Friday that Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown announced on CNBC's “Fast Money Halftime Report” that he has initiated a position in Roblox and suggested that the metaverse may already be here.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed almost 1.3% lower in Friday’s regular trading session at $1,056.78.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Short Squeeze stonks wallstreetbetsNews Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

