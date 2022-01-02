 Skip to main content

Antonio Brown Removes Jersey During NFL Game, Jogs Shirtless To Locker Room As Fans Watch

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 02, 2022 4:16pm   Comments
During a Sunday NFL game against the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was standing on the sidelines when he suddenly pulled off his shoulder pads and jersey, threw his shirt and gloves to fans and then jogged across the end zone to the locker room.

The incident occurred in the third quarter of the game as the Bucs offense had the ball. The team was not penalized even though Brown was on the field gesturing to the crowd while the Bucs had possession.

Video posted on Twitter by a spectator shows Brown removing his gear despite pleas from a teammate.

Michael Ginnitti, Co-Founder of Spotrac tweeted that Brown will likely face severe financial consequences for his behavior.

Yahoo Sports columnist Dan Wetzel tweeted that security guards at MetLife Stadium at first mistook Brown for an overzealous fan, and almost took him down.

The Jets game was Brown's second game back from a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. He was accused of using a fake vaccine card.

Brown had three catches for 26 yards on Sunday before his sudden departure. After the game, which Tampa won in a 28-24 comeback, coach Bruce Arians said Brown “is no longer a Buc.”

