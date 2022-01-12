Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes Returns For A Big Third Year

Rocket Companies Inc-owned (NYSE: RKT) Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest mortgage lender, is bringing back the Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes.

For its third iteration, Super Bowl Squares participants will tune in Feb. 13 on NBC for Super Bowl LVI to have a shot at winning $50,000 after every single scoring play.

Additionally, two grand prize drawings of $500,000, at halftime and following the game, will be awarded at random.

How To Play: Participants 18 years and older can sign up for for the largest official game of Super Bowl squares between now and Feb. 11.

To enter for free, log onto RocketMortgageSquares.com and receive one entry square. For more chances to win, participants can share a personalized link with friends. Each time someone uses the link to sign up, they’ll receive a bonus square, up to 10 total, and be entered into a weekly NFLShop.com $100 gift card drawing.

Entrants then return to RocketMortgageSquares.com after registration closes on Feb. 11 to see teams and random numbers assigned to squares.

During the Super Bowl, winners of winners of both the $500,000 and $50,000 prizes will be announced live via Rocket Mortgage's Twitter and Facebook, as well as the Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes website.

Why It Matters: Rocket Companies is kicking the year off on a bright note, empowering financial independence and wellness among communities.

"Watching the Super Bowl has been a staple of American culture for the last 55 years and introducing the Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares in 2020 has elevated that experience for millions of viewers across the country,” said Bob Walters, CEO of Rocket Mortgage.

“We love adding another exciting element for people through our squares sweepstakes — one of the largest giveaways in any sport. Past winners have had their lives transformed and we are eager to give more Americans that opportunity again this year.”