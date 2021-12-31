5 Stocks To Watch For December 31, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) reported a stock repurchase program of 500,000 shares. Medalist Diversified shares climbed 22.6% to $1.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) said it submitted a New Drug Application to the FDA for sotagliflozin for the treatment of heart failure in adults with type 2 diabetes. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares gained 6% to $4.42 in the after-hours trading session.
- Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) announced plans for reverse stock split of its common stock. Colfax shares rose 0.4% to $46.29 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) reported the FDA approval of Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome. Xeris Biopharma shares jumped 29.6% to $3.15 in after-hours trading.
- MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) reported a $2 billion mixed shelf offering. MP Materials shares dropped 2.5% to $44.14 in after-hours trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga