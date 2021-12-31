 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For December 31, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 3:10am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For December 31, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) reported a stock repurchase program of 500,000 shares. Medalist Diversified shares climbed 22.6% to $1.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) said it submitted a New Drug Application to the FDA for sotagliflozin for the treatment of heart failure in adults with type 2 diabetes. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares gained 6% to $4.42 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) announced plans for reverse stock split of its common stock. Colfax shares rose 0.4% to $46.29 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) reported the FDA approval of Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome. Xeris Biopharma shares jumped 29.6% to $3.15 in after-hours trading.
  • MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) reported a $2 billion mixed shelf offering. MP Materials shares dropped 2.5% to $44.14 in after-hours trading.
     

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LXRX + CFX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Lexicon's Sotagliflozin Shows Benefits in Heart Failure, Blood Glucose Control
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Notable Colfax Insider Trades $4.6M In Company Stock
EVP And Strategy Business Dev. Of Colfax Trades $2.5M In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com