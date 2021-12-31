5 Stocks To Watch For December 31, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) reported a stock repurchase program of 500,000 shares. Medalist Diversified shares climbed 22.6% to $1.25 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: LXRX) said it submitted a New Drug Application to the FDA for sotagliflozin for the treatment of heart failure in adults with type 2 diabetes. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares gained 6% to $4.42 in the after-hours trading session. Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) announced plans for reverse stock split of its common stock. Colfax shares rose 0.4% to $46.29 in the after-hours trading session.

