Overview Of Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the financial services sector that may be worth watching:

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) - P/E: 8.02 Mizuho Financial Gr (NYSE:MFG) - P/E: 5.83 HMN Finl (NASDAQ:HMNF) - P/E: 7.61 Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) - P/E: 6.55 Qudian (NYSE:QD) - P/E: 0.83

This quarter, GAMCO Investors experienced

an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.64 in Q2 and is now 1.09. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.59%, which has increased by 0.29% from last quarter's yield of 0.3%.

This quarter, Mizuho Financial Gr experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.18 in Q1 and is now 0.1. This quarter, HMN Finl experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.0 in Q2 and is now 0.81. Synchrony Finl has reported Q3 earnings per share at 2.0, which has decreased by 5.66% compared to Q2, which was 2.12. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.69%, which has decreased by 0.18% from 1.87% in the previous quarter.

Qudian saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.17 in Q2 to -0.06 now.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.