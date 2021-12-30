Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) - P/E: 6.24 Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) - P/E: 6.05 Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) - P/E: 7.9 Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) - P/E: 2.77 Barnwell Industries (AMEX:BRN) - P/E: 4.04

PetroChina Co saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.02 in Q2 to 1.87 now.

Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.74%, which has increased by 2.06% from 6.68% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Oasis Midstream Partners experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.72 in Q2 and is now 0.77. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.2%, which has decreased by 1.08% from last quarter's yield of 10.28%.

Sunoco's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.0, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.73. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.91%, which has decreased by 1.18% from 9.09% last quarter.

Most recently, Petrobras Brasileiro reported earnings per share at 0.52, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 1.24. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 32.4%, which has increased by 10.34% from 22.06% last quarter.

Barnwell Industries's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.16, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.59.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.