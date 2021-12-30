 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Percentage Of First-Time Homebuyers Reaches Historic Low: What You Need To Know
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 30, 2021 11:25am   Comments
Share:
Percentage Of First-Time Homebuyers Reaches Historic Low: What You Need To Know

The number of first-time homebuyers in the U.S. housing market has fallen to a historic low, according to new data published by the National Association of Realtors.

What Happened: The latest edition of the Realtors Confidence Survey reported the share of first-time buyers fell to 26% in November, down from 29% in October and down from 32% in November 2020. This is the lowest level since January 2014, which was also 26%, and it marks the lowest share since NAR began tracking the monthly percentage of first-time homebuyers in October 2008.

NAR also noted that within the mortgage finance space, the share of Federal Housing Administration loans — a popular product used by many first-time homebuyers — fell to 11% in November, down from 14% in October and down from 15% one year ago.

Related Link: Pending Homes Sales Down As Inflation Reshapes The Housing Market's Future

What Else Happened: Complicating matters for first-time homebuyers is the still-soaring price of properties for sale.

According to data from the brokerage Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), the median home sale price rose 14.6% year-over-year to a new all-time high of $361,171 during the four-week period ending Dec. 26. While prices continued to rise, active listings fell 26.1% year-over-year to an all-time low and were down 44.8% from pre-pandemic 2019.

Redfin Deputy Chief Economist Taylor Marr noted that homebuyers who purchased properties over the holiday season “paid high prices due to the ongoing supply shortage.”

Photo: Alexandr Podvalny/Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RDFN)

Pending Homes Sales Down As Inflation Reshapes The Housing Market's Future
Median Home Prices Set New Record High: What Does 2022 Look Like?
Apple To $200? Investing In Metaverse? Gene Munster And Todd Gordon Will Discuss On Benzinga Live
Is The iBuying Model Doomed To Fail In The US Housing Market?
Fed News: Investors Waiting on New Chair Nominee & Taper Update
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: first-time homebuyers Home Prices National Association of Realtors propertyNews Real Estate Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com