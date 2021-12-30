Parody Video Has Elon Musk And Bernie Sanders Smoking Joints While Trading Barbs

The online feud between Elon Musk and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has inspired a new parody video that finds the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) chief executive and the Vermont lawmaker sharing marijuana while conversing on income inequality.

What Happened: The video is framed under “The Bernie Sanders Experience,” an imaginary podcast that has Musk as Sanders’ in-studio guest. Sanders kicks off the video by waving a joint around and admitting, “I’ve smoked Vermont marijuana a couple of times — it didn’t do much for me” while praising California’s wacky-weed harvest.

Sanders then goes into a data-heavy recitation of income inequality, which leaves the marijuana-smoking Musk puzzled. Musk then recommends digging tunnels as an answer to the issue: “A hole in the ground is better than no hole in the ground,” he opines. Musk also raises the possibility of underground spaceships and flam

ethrowers as the answer to Sanders’ concerns, to the senator’s bewilderment.

As Sanders keeps focusing on the growing gap between the ultra-wealthy and working class, Musk insists that Tesla “is the most fun thing you could possibly buy ever.” Sanders then refers to Musk as a “bitch” and insists that the Tesla leader pay taxes or go to jail, but Musk insists that he shouldn’t have to pay high taxes, adding that “it’s easy to demonize people.”

Why It Happened: The Musk-Sanders feud percolated last month when Sanders put a tweet online that declared, “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period.” Although he was not mentioned by name in the tweet, Musk offered a two-part reply, first tweeting to Sanders “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive” and following up by tweeting “Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word.”

The new video is the work of YouTuber Justin T. Brown, who produced similar parody videos featuring Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) founder Mark Zuckerberg confronting company whistleblower Frances Haugen and former President Donald Trump interviewing himself. Brown carefully edited earlier video appearances by Musk and Sanders into this new offering and added a soundtrack with actors expertly mimicking Musk’s mild South African-accented voice and the gruff tones of Sanders’ Brooklyn-rooted voice.

Neither Musk nor Sanders acknowledged Brown’s video.

Photo: Screenshot of Justin T. Brown's parody video