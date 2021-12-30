4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Dropbox

The Trade: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) President Timothy Young disposed a total of 12550 shares at an average price of $25.05. The insider received $281,760.75 as a result of the transaction.

(NASDAQ: DBX) President Timothy Young disposed a total of 12550 shares at an average price of $25.05. The insider received $281,760.75 as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Berenberg, earlier during the month, initiated coverage on Dropbox with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $25.

Berenberg, earlier during the month, initiated coverage on Dropbox with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $25. What Dropbox Does: Dropbox is a leading provider of cloud-storage and content collaboration tools with an

MEDNAX

The Trade: MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) Director MD Roger Medel sold a total of 136382 shares at an average price of 27.23. The insider received $3,713,145.48 from selling those shares.

(NYSE: MD) Director MD Roger Medel sold a total of 136382 shares at an average price of 27.23. The insider received $3,713,145.48 from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Credit Suisse recently maintained Mednax with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $33 to $32.

Credit Suisse recently maintained Mednax with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $33 to $32. What MEDNAX Does: Mednax Inc provides physician services to hospitals, intensive care units, and other medical units. The services provided by the company include maternal care for expectant mothers, intensive care for premature babies, cardiology care for infants suffering from heart defects, and anesthesia care during surgeries, among others.

Kforce

The Trade: Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC) President Joseph Liberatore sold a total of 58724 shares at an average price of $76.65. The insider received $4,501,440.76 as a result of the transaction.

(NASDAQ: KFRC) President Joseph Liberatore sold a total of 58724 shares at an average price of $76.65. The insider received $4,501,440.76 as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Kforce recently announced Joseph J. Liberatore will succeed David L. Dunkel as CEO.

Kforce recently announced Joseph J. Liberatore will succeed David L. Dunkel as CEO. What Kforce Does: Kforce Inc provides professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions. The company operates three business segments: technology, finance and accounting, and government solutions.

T. Rowe Price