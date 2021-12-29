 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 9:54am   Comments
Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) - P/E: 7.6
  2. Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) - P/E: 7.52
  3. Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 3.88
  4. NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) - P/E: 4.28
  5. Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 3.0

Most recently, Enel Americas reported earnings per share at 0.12, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.08. Its most recent dividend yield is at 12.11%, which has increased by 7.85% from 4.26% in the previous quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners has reported Q4 earnings per share at -0.19, which has decreased by 18.75% compared to Q3, which was -0.16. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.14%, which has decreased by 0.42% from 8.56% last quarter.

Kenon Hldgs saw an increase in earnings per share from 3.2 in Q2 to 3.45 now. This quarter, NRG Energy experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 4.4 in Q2 and is now 6.6. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.13%, which has decreased by 0.2% from 3.33% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Pampa Energia experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.94 in Q2 and is now 2.36.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

