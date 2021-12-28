 Skip to main content

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 10:20am   Comments
What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

  1. Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) - P/E: 4.14
  2. Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) - P/E: 6.41
  3. Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) - P/E: 9.53
  4. Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) - P/E: 7.02
  5. TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) - P/E: 9.97

Franklin Wireless's earnings per share for Q4 sits at -0.01, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.33. Optical Cable saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.05 in Q3 to 0.0 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.45%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 2.45% last quarter.

Creative Realities's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.03, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.09. Gilat Satellite Networks looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.01, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Its most recent dividend yield is at 10.13%, which has increased by 4.06% from 6.07% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, TD Synnex reported earnings per share at 2.14, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 2.09. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.71%, which has increased by 0.04% from 0.67% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

