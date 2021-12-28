 Skip to main content

Why Digital Turbine Shares Are Surging Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 28, 2021 10:08am   Comments
Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) is trading higher Tuesday morning after the company announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG).

The partnership aims to accelerate Digital Turbine's product and growth strategy to support the Android ecosystem by enabling nearly a billion devices with intelligent app discovery. No terms were disclosed.

"We are thrilled to further deepen and expand our partnership with Google. By partnering with Google we are efficiently  powering app discovery for nearly a billion Android devices globally while simultaneously expanding our footprint across the Android ecosystem including mobile, TV and connected devices," said Bill Stone, CEO of Digital Turbine.

"We are excited to partner with Digital Turbine to support the expansion and scale of its products and services globally," said Rob Enslin, president of Google Cloud.

See Also: Why Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Falling Today

Digital Turbine is engaged in media and mobile communications, delivering end-to-end products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers and other third parties to enable them to effectively monetize mobile content.

APPS Price Action: Digital Turbine has traded as high as $102.55 and as low as $45 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 11.50% at $70.75 Tuesday morning.

Photo: courtesy of Alphabet.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bill Stone Rob Enslin why it's moving

