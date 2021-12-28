5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Coinbase Global

(NASDAQ: COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III disposed a total of 23628 shares at an average price of $268.34. The insider received $6,340,316.23 as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Blockchain accelerator MouseBelt Labs claimed that Coinbase Global CEO Brian Armstrong stole ideas from a competing project Knowledgr in a lawsuit filed recently.

Ciena

(NYSE: CIEN) Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing Jason Phipps sold a total of 21598 shares at an average price of $74.37. The insider received $1,606,290.78 from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Ciena recently announced a $250 million accelerated share repurchase agreement.

Liberty SiriusXM Group

(NASDAQ: LSXMA) President, CEO Gregory B Maffei sold a total of 100000 shares at an average price of $61.26. The insider received $6,126,387.07 as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Morgan Stanley, earlier during the month, downgraded Liberty SiriusXM from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Oracle

(NYSE: ORCL) executive vice president and general counsel Dorian Daley sold a total of 20482 shares at an average price of $89.69. The insider received $1,837,081.13 from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Oracle recently agreed to acquire Cerner for an all-cash tender offer for $95 per share, or $28.3 billion in equity value.

Travelzoo