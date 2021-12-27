Disney Held For Irresponsible Handling Of Workplace Sexual Assault Complaints
The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) ABC News producer Kirstyn Crawford alleged sexual assault two years earlier by her boss, Michael Corn, the top producer of ABC's biggest revenue earner, "Good Morning America," to writer Jay Carson for "The Morning Show," the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Carson reportedly shared the information with his friend, "Good Morning America" anchor George Stephanopoulos. Stephanopoulos admitted informing key company executives.
- In a suit against ABC and Corn filed this August, Crawford alleged that senior Disney and ABC officials learned of her allegations in 2017 through Stephanopoulos but failed to probe them along with other claims of misconduct against Corn for several years.
- ABC admitted firing Corn after Crawford and another accuser, Jill McClain, registered formal complaints at the company early this year.
- ABC News disputed the claims made against it and will address the matter in court.
- Now, the President of news at Nexstar Media Group Inc's (NASDAQ: NXST) NewsNation channel, Corn, denied the allegations.
- "World News Tonight" producer Jill McClain also registered formal complaints against Corn for sexual assault early this year.
- After Corn's departure, Disney' was initially warm to the accusers. Gradually it proposed a strict nondisclosure agreement so that the allegations regarding Corn or Disney's handling of the matter would never surface.
- Disney balked at the initial settlement figure floated by the women's legal team of about $10 million.
- Crawford also alleged ABC avenged her coming forward by failing to renew her three-year contract, which expired in July.
- ABC has denied it retaliated against Crawford. ABC offered a long-term contract to Crawford following the lawsuit.
- Crawford rejected the latest offer and resigned from ABC News in December 2021.
- Price Action: DIS shares traded lower by 0.44% at $152.96 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.