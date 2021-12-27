 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Disney Held For Irresponsible Handling Of Workplace Sexual Assault Complaints
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 12:34pm   Comments
Share:
Disney Held For Irresponsible Handling Of Workplace Sexual Assault Complaints

The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) ABC News producer Kirstyn Crawford alleged sexual assault two years earlier by her boss, Michael Corn, the top producer of ABC's biggest revenue earner, "Good Morning America," to writer Jay Carson for "The Morning Show," the Wall Street Journal reports.

  • Carson reportedly shared the information with his friend, "Good Morning America" anchor George Stephanopoulos. Stephanopoulos admitted informing key company executives.
  • In a suit against ABC and Corn filed this August, Crawford alleged that senior Disney and ABC officials learned of her allegations in 2017 through Stephanopoulos but failed to probe them along with other claims of misconduct against Corn for several years. 
  • ABC admitted firing Corn after Crawford and another accuser, Jill McClain, registered formal complaints at the company early this year. 
  • ABC News disputed the claims made against it and will address the matter in court.
  • Now, the President of news at Nexstar Media Group Inc's (NASDAQ: NXST) NewsNation channel, Corn, denied the allegations.
  • "World News Tonight" producer Jill McClain also registered formal complaints against Corn for sexual assault early this year.
  • After Corn's departure, Disney' was initially warm to the accusers. Gradually it proposed a strict nondisclosure agreement so that the allegations regarding Corn or Disney's handling of the matter would never surface.
  • Disney balked at the initial settlement figure floated by the women's legal team of about $10 million.
  • Crawford also alleged ABC avenged her coming forward by failing to renew her three-year contract, which expired in July.
  • ABC has denied it retaliated against Crawford. ABC offered a long-term contract to Crawford following the lawsuit. 
  • Crawford rejected the latest offer and resigned from ABC News in December 2021.
  • Price Action: DIS shares traded lower by 0.44% at $152.96 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Apple App Store Analysis: Amazon's Alexa App Passes Disney, Twitter And DoorDash
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Passes The $1B Mark In Global Ticket Sales
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Alibaba, Disney, NVDIA, Coinbase, Hubspot, JD.com And More
Here's How Much Netflix CEOs Ted Sarandos, Reed Hastings Will Make In 2022
Stock Wars: Netflix Vs. Lionsgate
Disney Ignores Scandal With Armie Hammer For 'Death On The Nile' Marketing Campaign
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Legal Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com