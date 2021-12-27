Vuzix Partners With Verizon 5G For AR Experience
Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ: VUZI) forged an agreement with Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) to leverage the power of Verizon's 5G and edge computing technologies to deliver a first-of-its-kind augmented reality experience for sports and gaming.
- Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products.
- The agreement between Vuzix and Verizon will focus on the technology advancement and commercialization aspects of delivering immersive augmented reality training experiences powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service and edge compute platform and Vuzix Shield smart glasses.
- "By leveraging Verizon's 5G Edge and ultra-lightweight AR smart glasses from Vuzix, we are delivering immersive technology in the field of sports training and fan experience," said Brian Mecum, Vice President of Device Technology at Verizon.
- Price Action: VUZI shares traded higher by 1.62% at $9.41 on the last check Monday.
