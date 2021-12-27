3 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Toll Brothers

The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results. What Toll Brothers Does: Toll Brothers is the leading luxury homebuilder in the United States with an average sale price well above public competitors'. The company operates in 60 markets across 24 states and caters to move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology recently announced better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter 2022 financial results. What Micron Technology Does: Micron historically focused on designing and manufacturing DRAM for PCs and servers. The firm then expanded into the NAND flash memory market.

Wynn Resorts