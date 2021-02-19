Tesla Offers Customers New Option For Collision, Glass Repair Via Tesla App

One of customers biggest complaints when it comes to owning a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle is repair and service times.

It seems the automaker is working to alleviate this pain point.

What Happened: Tesla owners recently received a message via the Tesla app on their phone, which is used as a key and to control their vehicles, letting owners know of newly available collision and glass repair services.

Customers can have Tesla fix minor dents, scuffs, scratches and replace glass at a Tesla service center, as opposed to a third party. Tesla touts an "optimized repair flow" that "enables a fast and seamless experience."

The Details: The repair options named by Tesla include suspension, axle damage, bumper repair, hoods, liftgates, mirrors and many other possible repair needs.

Tesla sent out a similar message in early 2020, but it appears the list of capabilities has expanded since that time. The automaker is known for being very vertically integrated, and this is just another step in that direction.

What's Next: To schedule service, owners simply open their Tesla app and choose the service option. From there, they can specifically pick what issues they need repaired and schedule the next available appointment.

If more information is needed, Tesla will simply message the customer in the app, with no phone calls needed.