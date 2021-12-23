 Skip to main content

What Are Citi's Top Telecom, Networking Picks For 2022?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 12:34pm   Comments
What Are Citi's Top Telecom, Networking Picks For 2022?
  • Citi analyst Jim Suva named Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS), followed by Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) and Ciena Corp (NYSE: CIEN), as his top telecom and networking picks for 2022.
  • Keysight should benefit from semi-cap equipment, new buildouts, edge computing, and new automotive electronic complexity growth, Suva notes.
  • Keysight is a leader in testing and measurement, helping electronics OEMs and suppliers alike bring products to market to fit industry standards and specifications.
  • Suva adds that Motorola should benefit from first-responder upgrades using more technology plus government stimulus reaching enterprises, government, and education.
  • Motorola is a provider of communications and analytics, primarily serving public safety departments and schools, hospitals, and businesses.
  • Suva sees Ciena benefitting from optical buildout share gains, with India returning to growth, Suva contends.
  • Ciena is a network strategy and technology company. It provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks.
  • Price Action: KEYS shares traded higher by 0.64% at $201.89 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Analyst Ratings Tech

