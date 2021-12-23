Tile Shop Appoints Karla Lunan As Finance Chief
- Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TTSH) has appointed Karla Lunan as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective January 3, 2022.
- To ensure a smooth transition, Lunan will work closely with the company's current CFO Nancy DiMattia, who will remain in an advisory capacity through March 31, 2022.
- Before joining the Tile Shop, Lunan worked at MasTec Inc (NYSE: MTZ) as a CFO within the Clean Energy and Infrastructure Group.
- Price Action: TTSH shares closed higher by 0.29% at $6.94 on Wednesday.
