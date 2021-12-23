 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tile Shop Appoints Karla Lunan As Finance Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 9:17am   Comments
Share:
Tile Shop Appoints Karla Lunan As Finance Chief
  • Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TTSHhas appointed Karla Lunan as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective January 3, 2022. 
  • To ensure a smooth transition, Lunan will work closely with the company's current CFO Nancy DiMattia, who will remain in an advisory capacity through March 31, 2022.
  • Before joining the Tile Shop, Lunan worked at MasTec Inc (NYSE: MTZ) as a CFO within the Clean Energy and Infrastructure Group.
  • Price Action: TTSH shares closed higher by 0.29% at $6.94 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TTSH)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com