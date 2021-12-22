Inspired Inks Contract To Supply Games To Online Casino Rush Street
- Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: INSE) signed a framework agreement to supply its Interactive games to online gaming and sports entertainment company Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI). The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
- Inspired's Interactive content will be integrated onto the RSI game platform, and its popular games will be made available in multiple North American jurisdictions.
- RSI will launch with four of Inspired's titles, including Santa King Megaways, Christmas Cashpots, and Big Spin Bonus.
- "This framework agreement allows us to launch our content with RSI in multiple markets and grow our North American presence," said Inspired COO Brooks Pierce.
- Price Action: INSE shares traded higher by 0.09% at $11.53, while RSI is up 1.40% at $16.98 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.