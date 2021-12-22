 Skip to main content

Melco Partners With Marriott To Develop W Hotel In Macau
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 6:46am   Comments
  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ: MLCOhas entered into a strategic partnership with Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) to bring the W Hotels Worldwide brand to Studio City Phase 2 in Macau.
  • W Macau - Studio City is scheduled to be open together with Studio City Phase 2 in December 2022.
  • The hotel will feature 557 guestrooms, including 127 suites and wellness facilities, a spa, fitness center, and indoor swimming pool.
  • Studio City's hospitality offerings include indoor & outdoor water parks, a six-screen Cineplex, residency shows, and state-of-the-art MICE space.
  • Price Action: MLCO shares closed higher by 9.99% at $9.91 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

