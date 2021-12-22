Melco Partners With Marriott To Develop W Hotel In Macau
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ: MLCO) has entered into a strategic partnership with Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) to bring the W Hotels Worldwide brand to Studio City Phase 2 in Macau.
- W Macau - Studio City is scheduled to be open together with Studio City Phase 2 in December 2022.
- The hotel will feature 557 guestrooms, including 127 suites and wellness facilities, a spa, fitness center, and indoor swimming pool.
- Studio City's hospitality offerings include indoor & outdoor water parks, a six-screen Cineplex, residency shows, and state-of-the-art MICE space.
- Price Action: MLCO shares closed higher by 9.99% at $9.91 on Tuesday.
