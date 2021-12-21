 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CBAK Energy Inks Agreement With AZAPA R&D China To Develop Customized Battery Pack
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 2:32pm   Comments
Share:
CBAK Energy Inks Agreement With AZAPA R&D China To Develop Customized Battery Pack
  • CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ: CBAT) subsidiary CBAK New Energy (Nanjing) Co., Ltd. has agreed with AZAPA R&D China to develop a customized battery pack for the Sino-Japan joint venture. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • The Sino-Japan JV designs and produces electronic control systems and battery and control systems for electric vehicles.
  • The battery pack will initially be used for testing low-speed electric vehicles produced by Daihatsu Motor Co., a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM). At the same time, CBAK Nanjing will cooperate with AZAPA to jointly explore international markets.
  • CBAK will deliver three sample battery pack sets to AZAPA by February 2022.
  • Price Action: CBAT shares are trading higher by 2.60% at $1.78 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CBAT)

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
A Look Into Industrials Sector Value Stocks
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
CBAK Energy Begins Operations At Nanjing Lithium Battery Manufacturing Facility
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
CBAK Energy Clocks 10% Revenue Decline In Q3
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com