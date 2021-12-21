CBAK Energy Inks Agreement With AZAPA R&D China To Develop Customized Battery Pack
- CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ: CBAT) subsidiary CBAK New Energy (Nanjing) Co., Ltd. has agreed with AZAPA R&D China to develop a customized battery pack for the Sino-Japan joint venture. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- The Sino-Japan JV designs and produces electronic control systems and battery and control systems for electric vehicles.
- The battery pack will initially be used for testing low-speed electric vehicles produced by Daihatsu Motor Co., a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM). At the same time, CBAK Nanjing will cooperate with AZAPA to jointly explore international markets.
- CBAK will deliver three sample battery pack sets to AZAPA by February 2022.
- Price Action: CBAT shares are trading higher by 2.60% at $1.78 on the last check Tuesday.
