SkyWest To Purchase 100 eVTOL Aircraft From Eve Air Mobility
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 1:17pm   Comments

  • SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) and Eve Air Mobility, an Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ) company, inked a Memorandum of Understanding and non-binding Letter of Intent for SkyWest to purchase 100 of Eve's electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL). Financial terms not disclosed.
  • The partnership will develop a network of deployment throughout the U.S.
  • The parties plan to develop a portfolio of services-based capabilities to optimize eVTOL performance in key early adopter cities prioritized for initial Urban Air Mobility operations.
  • The companies plan to dedicate a team to focus on vehicle design, vertiport specifications, and the certification roadmap for eVTOL operations.
  • Additionally, both companies have agreed to form a working group to jointly evaluate the utilization of Eve's next-generation air traffic management and fleet operating solutions.
  • Price Action: SKYW shares are trading higher by 7.57% at $40.51 and ERJ higher by 16.2% at $16.15 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

