38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) surged 126% to $6.91 after gaining around 6% on Monday.
- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) climbed 71.4% to $13.06 after gaining over 7% on Monday. Biofrontera recently announced the first subject has been enrolled in the Phase 2b study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Ameluz in combination with the red-light lamp BF-RhodoLED for acne.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) jumped 36% to $3.4550 after the company reported pan-coronavirus monoclonal antibody cocktail that retains effectiveness against the omicron variant, other covid-19 variants, SARS, MERS, and the common cold human coronaviruses.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) shares climbed 33.8% to $4.55.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) rose 24.1% to $0.46. The company’s CEO Saundra L Pelletier bought 135,000 shares at an average price of $0.38 per share.
- Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) gained 23.7% to $7.83.
- IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO) jumped 22.2% to $5.99.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) surged 20.1% to $8.47. Pioneer Power Solutions received an initial order of $12 million from an undisclosed mass merchandiser for its E-Bloc product.
- Winc, Inc. (NYSE: WBEV) gained 19% to $5.38.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) jumped 18.5% to $14.69. Rite Aid reported Q3 FY22 adjusted EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.40 a year ago, but a turnaround from a loss of $(0.41) per share in Q2 FY22.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares jumped 16% to $42.65 after the company was informed by Neuroscience journal that there was no evidence to support data manipulation claims in a 2005 company-authored paper.
- Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) gained 15.8% to $16.10 after the company announced its Eve will list on the NYSE through a business combination with Zanite Acquisition Corp.
- Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGO) jumped 15.1% to $25.55. Imago BioSciences recently presented data from the ongoing Phase 2 study of bomedemstat in essential thrombocythemia at ASH 2021.
- AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) surged 14.2% to $12.91 after climbing around 34% on Monday.
- Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) gained 13.7% to $95.04. Elliott Investment Management and Vista Equity Partners are considering a joint bid for software-maker Citrix Systems, Bloomberg reported.
- Zegna (NYSE: ZGN) jumped 13.7% to $12.23.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) gained 11.8% to $18.69. Funko Director Charles D Denson acquired a total of 99300 shares at an average price of $17.22. Funko expanded into the greeting aisle with its new line of collectible, interactive greeting displays called Popsies.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) surged 10.2% to $10.11. JAKKS Pacific’s 10% owner Thomas Gahan bought a total of 160849 shares at an average price of $30.38.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) gained 10% to $4.9750.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) gained 9.2% to $2.02 after declining around 14% on Monday. Quoin Pharma recently announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Orpharm LLC for QRX003. Under the agreement terms, Orpharm gains exclusive rights to commercialize QRX003 in Russia and CIS.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares rose 9.2% to $1.55.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rose 8.8% to $89.28 after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and issued strong revenue guidance for the current quarter.
- Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) rose 7.8% to $5.79 after tumbling around 18% on Monday.
- uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) rose 6.2% to $2.8250 following a 9% gain on Monday.
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) rose 5.2% to $165.14 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday.
Losers
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares fell 51.2% to $3.48 after the company announced the Phase 3 TRANQUILITY trial in its dry eye disease candidate did not meet the primary endpoint of ocular redness.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) fell 40.9% to $3.81 after the company announced preliminary results for the ongoing Phase 2 expansion study of CX-2029.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) dropped 40.2% to $1.6150 after the company announced it decided not to pursue the sequential approach to the development plans for Viaskin Peanut.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) fell 32.2% to $4.22 after the company said it received notification from the FDA that it will not be ready to take action by december 23, 2021 for the company's NDA for Libervant Buccal Film.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares dipped 29.8% to $1.51 after the company reported exercise of warrants for cash proceeds of $10 million. Can-Fite BioPharma, on Monday, announced that the last liver cancer patient treated under an Open-Label Extension program of its concluded Phase 2 study of Namodenoson experienced a Complete Response (CR).
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) dipped 19.3% to $21.87. Guggenheim downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from Buy to Neutral and announced a $28 price target. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals recently announced plans for a resubmission of its supplemental New Drug Application to the FDA for NUPLAZID.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares fell 17% to $2.2399 after the company swung to a loss in the fourth quarter.
- EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) dropped 16.7% to $6.80.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) fell 12.7% to $44.67. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from Neutral to Underperform and announced a $36 price target.
- XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) dipped 12.5% to $3.2450. XL Fleet installed charging infrastructure to power Apex Clean Energy's electrified vehicle deployments.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) fell 11% to $1.8687 after rising more than 36% on Monday. SeaChange International recently reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dropped 10.4% to $181.03. JP Morgan maintained Novavax with a Neutral and raised the price target from $172 to $209.
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) fell 8.8% to $10.27. Society Pass shares jumped 240% on Monday after the company was added to the Russell 2000.
