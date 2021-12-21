UPS Orders 19 Boeing 767 Freighters
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) secured an order for 19 of the 767 Freighters from United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS), with delivery expected between 2023 and 2025. Deal terms not disclosed.
- UPS currently operates 236 Boeing freighters, including the 747, 757, 767, and MD-11.
- Boeing noted the deal adds to a solid year for freighter sales, including 80 firm orders for new widebody freighters and 80 plus orders for Boeing Converted Freighters.
- Boeing's 2021 Commercial Market Outlook forecasts an annual increase of 4% in air cargo demand over the next 20 years, and the global freighter fleet is predicted to grow by 70% by 2040.
- Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 4.65% at $197.28 and UPS higher by 1.80% at $206.08 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas