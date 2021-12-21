 Skip to main content

Carnival, Jabil Launch Consumer Wearable Production Line In The Caribbean
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 6:08am   Comments
Carnival, Jabil Launch Consumer Wearable Production Line In The Caribbean
  • Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) and Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) have forged a partnership to launch the first Experience Internet of Things consumer wearables manufacturing and fulfillment location in the Florida/Caribbean region.
  • Santo Domingo, the capital city of the Dominican Republic, is the site of the first Princess Medallion device manufacturing facility outside of Asia.
  • Carnival is expected to add production capacity support for its Caribbean cruises and supports more than 600 jobs at Jabil's Dominican Republic facility.
  • The Medallion wearable, launched in 2017, contains a proprietary blend of communication technologies and enables an interactive guest experience platform for vacation travel.
  • Medallions produced and fulfilled at the Dominican Republic location will ship to Miami for distribution to guests sailing Princess MedallionClass vacations in the Caribbean.
  • Price Action: CCL shares are trading higher by 1.90% at $19.26 in premarket on the last check Tuesday. JBL closed 3.02% lower at $63.60 on Monday.

