 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba and Other Tech Stocks Fall Even As Hang Seng Rebounds From 21-Month Low

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 12:21am   Comments
Share:
Alibaba and Other Tech Stocks Fall Even As Hang Seng Rebounds From 21-Month Low

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) and Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) traded lower in Hong Kong on Tuesday, while Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY) traded higher.

What’s Moving: Baidu rose less than 1% in Hong Kong, while shares of the other Chinese tech companies traded lower in a range between 1% and 3%.

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc.’s (NYSE: NIO) newly-launched electric sedan ET5, which will compete with Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3, has become its most pre-ordered model, it was reported on Monday, citing cnEVpost.

Meanwhile, Chinese firms trading in the U.S. must make more specific and prominent disclosures about the risks they can pose for investors, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced Monday.

See Also: How To Buy Alibaba (BABA) Stock

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index opened higher on Tuesday and was up 0.5% at the time of writing. The index closed 1.9% lower on Monday. 

Why Is It Moving? The Hang Seng Index rose as stocks attempted recovery from a 21-month low on Monday.

Chinese commercial banks have lowered borrowing costs for the first time in 20 months to offset the impact of the economic slowdown, Bloomberg reported.

The move comes as the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) reduced the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) from 3.85% to 3.8% on Monday.

China has urged state-owned and large private property companies to acquire real estate projects from troubled developers, as per a report by Reuters, citing the official China Securities Journal.

Nevertheless, investors remained cautious amid China’s continuing crackdown on the tech sector.  

One of China’s top livestream influencers Viya, whose real name is Huang Wei, was fined a record $210 million for tax evasion, the South China Morning Post reported.

Shares of Chinese companies closed sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday after the major averages in the U.S. ended notably lower as the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus raised concerns about the global economic recovery.

Alibaba’s shares closed 5.8% lower, while Nio’s shares ended lower by 6.1%.

Read Next: Alibaba Analyst Thinks Management Willing To Take Bold Measures To Rebuild Shareholder Value

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Alibaba, Disney, Tilray Stocks Continue To Feed The Bears: When Will A Reversal Come?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling
Alibaba Analyst Thinks Management Willing To Take Bold Measures To Rebuild Shareholder Value
Alibaba Group Holding Whale Trades For December 20
Read Why Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On Alibaba After Its 2021 Investor Day 2
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Big Tech Stocks Chinese stocks Hang Seng IndexNews Global Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com