Funko To Launch 'Popsies' Greeting Displays Exclusively At Walmart
- Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) has expanded into the greeting aisle with its new line of collectible, interactive greeting displays called Popsies.
- Popsies will be sold exclusively at Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) stores starting December 26, 2021, and will retail for $6.98.
- The new collection will feature every day and seasonal-themed messages from beloved pop culture characters.
- In 2022, Funko will offer seasonal Popsies for multiple holidays starting with Valentine's Day in February.
- Price Action: FNKO shares are trading lower by 3.42% at $16.68 on the last check Monday.
