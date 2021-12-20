 Skip to main content

Funko To Launch 'Popsies' Greeting Displays Exclusively At Walmart
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 2:01pm   Comments
  • Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) has expanded into the greeting aisle with its new line of collectible, interactive greeting displays called Popsies.
  • Popsies will be sold exclusively at Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) stores starting December 26, 2021, and will retail for $6.98.
  • The new collection will feature every day and seasonal-themed messages from beloved pop culture characters.
  • In 2022, Funko will offer seasonal Popsies for multiple holidays starting with Valentine's Day in February.
  • Price Action: FNKO shares are trading lower by 3.42% at $16.68 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

