5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) - P/E: 8.68 Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) - P/E: 1.43 Cigna (NYSE:CI) - P/E: 9.3 Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) - P/E: 5.58 Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) - P/E: 5.07

Antares Pharma has been featured as a value stock. Antares Pharma's Q3 EPS sits at 0.03, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Prelude Therapeutics has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.66, which has decreased by 13.79% compared to Q2, which was -0.58. Cigna saw an increase in earnings per share from 5.24 in Q2 to 5.73 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.85%, which has increased by 0.1% from 1.75% in the previous quarter.

Innoviva has been featured as a value stock. Innoviva's Q3 EPS sits at 0.9, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Fulgent Genetics has reported Q3 earnings per share at 4.05, which has increased by 58.82% compared to Q2, which was 2.55.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.