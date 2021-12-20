 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cruise CEO Dan Ammann Fired By GM's Mary Barra Amid Differences Over IPO Plans, Company Focus: Report
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 20, 2021 2:54am   Comments
Share:
Cruise CEO Dan Ammann Fired By GM's Mary Barra Amid Differences Over IPO Plans, Company Focus: Report

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) CEO Mary Barra has dismissed self-driving subsidiary Cruise’s CEO Dan Ammann due to differences over the focus on the robotaxi unit, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the events.

What Happened: Ammann, who has led the self-driving car unit Cruise since 2019, abruptly stepped down on Friday. 

Barra and Ammann reportedly had differences over the focus of the robotaxi business, with the GM board being inclined towards expanding the self-driving unit to create luxury Cadillacs and self-driven cars that could be sold at retail stores.

Ammann was open to ideas but wanted the company to focus on the robotaxi unit before diverting the resources towards expansion, as per Bloomberg.

The 49-year old former investment banker was also reportedly keen on taking Cruise public sooner but GM was worried an IPO would slow its progress. 

Both Ammann and Barra were contenders for the CEO role at GM in 2014 and succeed Dank Akerson. 

“Ultimately, the dispute was about control,” the report noted, adding that ultimately Barra and GM called the shots.

See Also: Waymo And Cruise Said To Be Seeking Approval To Commercialize Self-Driving Rides In San Francisco

Kyle Vogt, who co-founded the autonomous vehicle company and was the company’s first CEO, will take over the role on an interim basis.

Why It Matters: GM has put in billions of dollars in Cruise since acquiring it in March 2016. The legacy automaker owns an 82.7% stake in the self-driving unit, which is also backed by Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC) and SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY).

Cruise is known to be seeking final approval from California regulators to begin commercializing its robotaxi fleet in San Francisco. 

Cruise would receive $1.35 billion from SoftBank's Vision Fund once its autonomous vehicles are ready for commercial deployment, as part of the earlier agreement.

Price Action: GM shares closed 5.52% lower at $55.16 a share on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy of World Economic Forum via Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM)

Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: JPMorgan Chase, General Motors, Nikola, Reddit And More
(GM) - Analyzing General Motors Short Interest
EV Week In Review: Double Crown For Tesla's Musk, Rivian's Q3 Spooks Investors, Toyota Charts Out Ambitious EV Plan, Arrival Out With Its Prototype And More
General Motors Stock Moves Lower: A Technical Analysis
BrightDrop Delivers First Electric Vans to FedEx Express
Investors Dump Tech Stocks in Favor of Value Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Dan Ammann GM Cruise Mary Barra self-driving technologyNews Management Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com